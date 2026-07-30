Yes, you can buy votes in the Cambria mayoral race

A typical mayoral race takes time, campaigning and voting but in Cambria anyone, even out of towners can vote.

“So a dollar a vote it’s the only time that it’s legitimate to buy your politician,” said Dianne "Lady Tie Di" Brooke.

And after nearly a 20-year hiatus this year’s candidates include Brooke for the Parent Teachers Association, Barrett Stuart for the Tennis Club, Jim Bahringer for the American Legion, and Del Clegg for the rotary club.

Valentina Saldaña // KSBY

“The mayor’s race? The one that I got sucked right into it was like a vortex boom I was there,” Clegg said.

The tradition is put on by the Chamber of Commerce and the candidates who get to choose their organization to benefit. Of the money raised 60% will go to the chamber and 40% to the organizations.

“Part of the funds for this mayor campaign is going to put solar panels down in Mexico City so that it enhances their water," Clegg said. They got water they just don’t have power."

“Crack patching, we pick the weeds out paint the benches, you know get donations for the benches we put in the back board last year," Stuart said. "So it’s a lot of stuff like that.”

“They also support a lot of the enrichment that’s really important in our kids life whether it’s field trips or presenters at school," Brooke said.

“Karaoke and things like that, just to draw people together and commune and I think that’s very beneficial and I think that’s very good for them,” Bahinger said.

No matter what person or cause you decide to support all the candidates say they have had lots of fun during the campaign competing, and meeting people.

Plus, a promise from whoever wins.

“My campaign slogan is to keep fog out of, off the coast especially on sunsets,” Bahinger said.

“I have color and I’m not afraid to use it. I think we need more color in Cambria, tye dye on every kid,” Brooke said.

“I basically promised Cambrians immortality and it’s a four point plan,” Stuart said.

The honorary mayor will be announced at Pinedorado weekend in September. You can find more information here.