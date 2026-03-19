Brand new Behavioral Wellness Service Center opens in Lompoc

The Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness hosted an open house on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of its new Behavioral Wellness Service Center in Lompoc.

The event welcomed community members, organizational partners, staff, and local leaders and allowed them to tour the new facility and learn more about the services offered.

The new Behavioral Wellness Service Center is home to many programs, such as Adult Services, Crisis Services and the Homeless Outreach team.

The YOR Place (Youth Opioid Response) substance use disorder treatment team, which was previously located separately from the other programs, is also now stationed at the new facility.

Moving all the programs to the new facility aligns with statewide initiatives that encourage stronger integration of mental health and substance use disorder services, officials said.

During the open house, Suzanne Grimmesey, the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness PIO, said, “I hope the community at minimum knows that this facility is here. Knows that there's a place to come and get help."

The new Behavioral Wellness Service Center is located at 425 West Central Avenue in Lompoc.