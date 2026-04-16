Farmers market honors late business owners, Velella Velella return, and crab bust

Good morning, check out the stories making headlines in our Central Coast communities:



Storm recovery help available: Applications are now open for a program helping San Luis Obispo County mobile homeowners recover from 2023 winter storm damage. The county secured nearly $11 million for repairs or replacements, with funding available to those who meet eligibility requirements.

Applications are now open for a program helping San Luis Obispo County mobile homeowners recover from 2023 winter storm damage. The county secured nearly $11 million for repairs or replacements, with funding available to those who meet eligibility requirements. Walgreens could come to Morro Bay: A new Walgreens may be moving into the former Rite Aid location on Quintana Road in Morro Bay. Job postings show the company is hiring for several positions.

A new Walgreens may be moving into the former Rite Aid location on Quintana Road in Morro Bay. Job postings show the company is hiring for several positions. Honoring F. McLintocks legacy: A gathering at the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers’ Market will honor the legacy of F. McLintocks and its founders, including the late Toney Breault. The event will take place from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. outside the former Higuera Street location.

Santa Barbara city leaders are considering stricter rules on short-term rentals in coastal neighborhoods due to concerns about housing availability and neighborhood impacts. Proposed changes could further limit where vacation rentals are allowed and increase enforcement. Officials say the goal is to balance tourism with preserving long-term housing for residents.

Marine creatures known as by-the-wind sailors have been washing up along the North Coast, including Cayucos. These small, blue organisms are pushed ashore by seasonal winds and are harmless to humans. Experts say their appearance is a natural occurrence, though it can happen in large numbers.

Two people were cited in San Luis Obispo County for possessing hundreds of crabs over the legal limit. Wildlife officials say the violation highlights the importance of following fishing regulations to protect marine populations. Authorities are reminding the public to stay informed on catch limits and rules before heading out.