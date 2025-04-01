Morning Minute: Book fair, launch times, and housing debate

Happy Tuesday, Central Coast. Strong winds are blowing into our communities today, check out the full forecast here.



Healthcare, research, and tech workers plan campus protests : Healthcare, research, and tech workers at UC Santa Barbara are joining a statewide strike today, protesting unfair labor practices and a staffing crisis. Strikes have been ongoing across UC campuses, with workers demanding better conditions. Meanwhile, UC officials say the strikes are putting a significant financial strain on the system, costing millions of dollars. They also claim they’ve offered strong proposals to the unions.

Spacex launch from Vandenberg: SpaceX is preparing for another Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base this afternoon. Liftoff is targeted for 4:39 PM, with backup windows available until 8:39 PM. The rocket will carry 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. Shortly after launch, the first-stage booster is expected to land on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean.

San Luis Obispo residents are divided over the proposed Broadstone Village development, which would add 409 housing units near Los Osos Valley Road. Supporters hope it will help lower housing costs, while opponents worry about increased traffic congestion, especially in neighborhoods like Los Verdes Park. The city council will review the project’s general plan amendment, rezone, and annexation applications at a meeting on Tuesday, April 1, at 5:30 P.M.

The Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero has earned a prestigious five-year accreditation from the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, recognizing its excellence in animal care and conservation. To celebrate, the zoo is hosting a "Free After 3 PM!" Open House on Sunday, April 6, with complimentary admission from 3 to 4 P.M. Zoo Director Dr. Cynthia Stringfield highlighted the honor, noting that only 10% of zoos worldwide meet AZA’s high standards.

Paso Robles has received seven pothole-related claims this year, down from 12 in 2024, but some residents say road conditions are still causing vehicle damage. Local driver Rudy Torres filed a claim after noticing tar from recently repaired potholes sticking to his tires, leading to wear and tear. The city advises claimants to provide photo evidence and vehicle maintenance records, with responses typically issued within 45 days.

Students at Lillian Larsen Elementary are picking out new books at the Scholastic Book Fair, thanks to donations from our "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign. See the excitement as young readers choose stories to enjoy and share with their families: