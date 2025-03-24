Morning Minute: From coastal concerns to community care

Good morning and Happy Monday, Central Coast! Warm temperatures are sticking around this week click here for your full forecast.Now, here are the top stories we're following today on Daybreak.



Postal workers and letter carriers gathered at the Santa Maria post office to protest : This was for proposed changes to the United States Postal Service. Nationwide, 300,000 letter carriers rallied against efforts to privatize or restructure USPS, which organizers say could jeopardize millions of jobs, reduce services for 50 million households, and increase shipping costs.

A local wildlife care center is seeing more birds covered in oil washing up onshore : Community reporter Sophia Villalba visited Pacific Wildlife Care in Morro Bay, where seabirds are being treated. If you find an oil-covered bird, you're asked to call Pacific Wildlife Care's hotline, 805-543-943 (WILD).

A heads-up for your morning commute: An emergency project on Highway 1, just north of the Ytias Creek Bridge, begins this morning. CHP says travelers should expect one-way traffic control and 10-minute delays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the workweek.

Protesters gathered in downtown San Luis Obispo this weekend to advocate for protecting parks, land, and waters on the Central Coast. Organizers say the rally was in response to the Trump administration’s plans for new oil extraction projects that could threaten areas like Carrizo Plains, Los Padres National Forest, and the Santa Barbara Channel. The event was led by a local chapter of the 50501 movement, which organizes democratic protests nationwide.

Three Methodist handbell choirs from Los Osos, Atascadero, and San Luis Obispo came together for a special concert at the San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church. The event, a first-of-its-kind collaboration, served as a fundraiser for victims of this year’s devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Each choir performed individually before joining together for pieces directed by all three choir directors.

805 Street Outreach offers free showers twice a month at the Morro Bay Public Library parking lot for people experiencing homelessness, but the program needs more funding to continue. The nonprofit, founded by Wendy Blacker, also provides food, clothing, and other resources, serving around 15 people per session. Organizers say donations are crucial to covering insurance and maintenance costs, click here to see how to help.