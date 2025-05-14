Morning Minute: Insurance price hike, Honor Flight return, and housing program extended

Good morning, Central Coast. Here is a look at my daily Morning Minute, highlighting the top stories from Daybreak.



A Paso Robles father is expected in court today to face murder charges after police say he left his 6-year-old son in a hot car, leading to the child’s death. Community reporter Ashley Stevens has been following the latest on the case, including the moment charges were filed Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Briant Reyes Estrada has been charged with murder and felony child abuse. If convicted on both counts, he could face 15 years to life in prison.

Local veterans are returning home today after an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Honor Flight Central Coast California brings veterans to the nation's capital to visit war memorials and pay tribute to their service. The flight is scheduled to land tonight at 7:30 P.M. at the Santa Maria Airport. Community members are encouraged to come out, wave their flags, and help roll out the red, white, and blue carpet to welcome them home.

The Housing Now program is being extended through June 2026. Community reporter Dylan Foreman spoke with participants and organizers of the program, which is aimed at reducing homelessness by connecting individuals with permanent housing. With support from the County Housing Authority and local landlords through Section 8 vouchers, the program continues helping people get back on their feet.

California’s insurance commissioner has approved a 17% emergency rate hike for all State Farm home insurance customers in the state, affecting roughly 1 million homeowners, to help the company recover financially after the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. The fires destroyed over 16,000 structures in January, worsening State Farm’s already struggling finances and prompting fears the insurer might drop policies if not allowed to raise rates. The new premiums take effect in June and come with a $400 million cash infusion from State Farm’s parent company, plus a pause on some policy nonrenewals through year’s end. While the rate hike is temporary, a formal hearing is set for October to consider a separate 30% increase request. Consumer advocates argue the move unfairly burdens customers without requiring State Farm to immediately justify its financial need.

After 24 years in the military, Vietnam veteran Dave Cook has found a new calling in retirement, volunteering as a driver for seniors through Community Partners in Caring, a Santa Maria nonprofit that provides free transportation for older adults. The program helps seniors stay independent and socially connected by offering rides to medical appointments, grocery stores, and more. Cook, one of nearly 100 active volunteers, says the experience is both fulfilling and meaningful, forming lasting bonds with clients like Orcutt resident Barbra Zeavin, who calls him her “number one.” The organization currently serves about 1,000 clients across Santa Barbara County, but with demand rising, they are actively seeking more volunteers, even those who can give just one ride a month.

After 30 years of running JLM Bookstore in Cambria, 89-year-old owner Joy Mislang is preparing to close her beloved shop along Main Street. Mislang, who started the bookstore with her daughter and stocked it with books found at garage sales, has watched foot traffic dwindle over the years—especially since the long-term closure of Highway 1. With more than 50,000 books inside, the shop has become a hidden gem for locals and visitors alike. Though the business has slowed, it’s the recent sale of the property that’s prompting her to close. Known for her warmth and community spirit, Mislang says she feels blessed by the support of her neighbors and hopes to continue working a few days a week once the store officially closes.