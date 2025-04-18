Morning Minute: Lawsuits, development debates, and local events

It's almost Easter, Central Coast. I hope everyone gets the chance to enjoy some time with family and friends AND this awesome forecast. Here are the top stories we are following on Daybreak this morning.



Housing development debate: A San Luis Obispo County Superior Court judge overturned the Board of Supervisors' approval of a 98-unit housing development in Los Osos, citing the lack of a legal sewer connection as the key issue. The Los Osos Sustainability Group, which filed the petition challenging the project, argues the area's water resources are already strained and unsustainable for further development.

The Environmental Defense Center has filed a lawsuit against the State Fire Marshal for granting waivers that allow the restart of a damaged oil pipeline off the Central Coast, the same one responsible for the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill, without proper environmental review or public input. This comes just after the California Coastal Commission fined Sable Offshore Corp. $18 million for violating the Coastal Act, while a judge denied the Commission’s attempt to halt Sable’s coastal repair work. Weekend plans: There's plenty going on across the Central Coast as the weekend approaches! Here are six fun events to check outfrom Friday, April 18th through Sunday, April 20th, plus a few bonus activities!

Paso Robles City Council has selected Chris Huot as the next city manager following a closed-session meeting. Huot has been serving as acting city manager since Ty Lewis stepped down earlier this year under a settlement agreement resolving a previous claim.

At least 14 states have considered legislation requiring fentanyl testing in hospitals, with six states, including California, already enacting laws. These efforts are often inspired by tragic cases like that of Malcolm Kent and Mitchell Robinson, young children who died after hospitals failed to test for fentanyl. Lawmakers from both parties have voiced support, citing the importance of early detection and the low cost of testing. While some states like Maryland and Louisiana are already collecting data under new laws, others, including Michigan and North Carolina, are working to pass similar measures.

Catholic Charities of Santa Maria hosted an Easter event at the Knights of Columbus Hall, providing children under twelve with baskets, toys, art supplies, and egg decorating kits. The event aimed to support local families and foster a sense of community. Brother David Hirt said the organization is inspired by Jesus’ mission to heal and feed others, especially in a working town like Santa Maria where many families need a little extra help. Families also received emergency preparedness materials, health supplies, and fresh bread baked by the Novices of San Lorenzo Seminary.