Morning Minute: Local protests, a record-breaking moment and the latest on a new storm

Good morning, Central Coast! A storm is heading our way later this week—click here for the latest forecast. Plus, check out the top stories we're following today at KSBY.

History has been made—congratulations to St. Joseph High School senior Tounde Yessoufou, who is now the all-time leading scorer in California high school basketball history with an incredible 3,467 career points! Community Reporter Dylan Foreman shares the athlete officially surpassed the previous recordof 3,462 with a fast-break layup in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against Weston Ranch, cementing his place among legends like Jason Kidd, Bill Walton, DeMar DeRozan, and James Harden. As he celebrated with his teammates, family, and a packed gym, Yessoufou reflected on the significance of the moment, saying, “To me, it means a lot for someone that comes from Africa... I put my country on my back and show where we come from.”

San Luis Obispo County is appealing a federal court order requiring increased water releases from Lopez Lake Dam, arguing it could have a "catastrophic impact" on the region’s water supply. The order mandates a continuous release of 7.9 cubic feet per second year-round, along with two "pulse flows" designed to mimic natural water surges, which environmental advocates say will help steelhead trout and salmon reach their spawning sites. While opponents argue the plan will drain the lake and threaten water availability during droughts, supporters insist the reservoir is full and that the required releases won’t cause shortages this year.

Community members in Paso Robles gathered Monday afternoon to protest President Trump’s immigration policies, holding signs and flags at the corner of Spring Street and Niblick Road while cars honked in support. KSBY reporter Karson Wells learned it was organized by two local high school students.The protest aimed to raise awareness about family separations and deportation concerns, with supporters expressing fear and frustration over the administration’s policies. The demonstration remained peaceful under police supervision, with a few citations issued to drivers, and while some community members voiced opposition, none agreed to speak on camera.

Community Reporter Juliet Lemar reports on a rent strike.Since September 2023, tenants at 215 Bath Street in Santa Barbara have been in a dispute with property owners over necessary repairs and tenant rights, culminating in a rent strike on Feb. 1. The tenants outlined nine demands in a letter, insisting on repairs without evictions, while the property owner's lawyer, Lacy Taylor, claims the units have been remodeled and rented at nearly the same below-market rates with an 8.8% increase. The strike will last 30 days or until an agreement is reached, as both sides navigate the balance between tenant habitability and the owner's right to renovate.