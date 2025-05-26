Morning Minute: Memorial Day events, Military Discounts, and more

As we honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, we're keeping you informed on what’s happening across the Central Coast this Memorial Day. From local events and military discounts, to beach safety and community celebrations. Here’s your Morning Minute:



Memorial Day events across the Central Coast: In addition to Memorial Day today, May is also Military Appreciation Month. Veterans and active-duty service members can enjoy a variety of discounts and special events happening across the Central Coast.

In Atascadero, the Veterans Memorial Foundation is holding its annual ceremony at 11 A.M. The Cambria American Legion is hosting a memorial at the Veterans Hall. San Luis Obispo will honor the holiday with an event at the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum. And in North Santa Barbara County, a remembrance ceremony is being held at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

In addition to Memorial Day today, May is also Military Appreciation Month. Veterans and active-duty service members can enjoy a variety of discounts and special events happening across the Central Coast. Military discounts available through May and beyond: In honor of Military Appreciation Month, veterans and active-duty service members can take advantage of several discounts across the Central Coast. Retailers like 7-Eleven are offering at least 15 cents off per gallon for verified 7Rewards and ID.me members through the end of May. Rack Room Shoes is offering 10% off every Tuesday and 20% off on Memorial Day. Home Depot also honors military personnel with 10% off in-store purchases year-round. For those looking to travel, hotels like the Madonna Inn and Sycamore Mineral Springs in San Luis Obispo offer military room discounts. And if you're heading outdoors, California State Parks are offering free admission today and a free pass program for eligible veterans that includes free camping and day use at over 100 parks.

In honor of Military Appreciation Month, veterans and active-duty service members can take advantage of several discounts across the Central Coast. Retailers like 7-Eleven are offering at least 15 cents off per gallon for verified 7Rewards and ID.me members through the end of May. Rack Room Shoes is offering 10% off every Tuesday and 20% off on Memorial Day. Home Depot also honors military personnel with 10% off in-store purchases year-round. For those looking to travel, hotels like the Madonna Inn and Sycamore Mineral Springs in San Luis Obispo offer military room discounts. And if you're heading outdoors, California State Parks are offering free admission today and a free pass program for eligible veterans that includes free camping and day use at over 100 parks. Gas prices dip slightly, but still high: Although gas prices have dropped compared to last year, they remain high for many drivers. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in San Luis Obispo County is about $5.10, down from $5.33 a year ago. In Santa Barbara County, the average price is currently $4.71, compared to $5.13 this time last year. While the decline offers some relief, fuel costs are still a significant burden for local residents heading into the summer travel season.

As Memorial Day weekend draws crowds to Pismo Beach, both locals and tourists are soaking up the sun, but safety is top of mind for fire officials. CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Paul Lee says holiday weekends like Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day are among the busiest and riskiest times of year. In response, the Pismo Beach Fire Department has now staffed lifeguards seven days a week along 1.75 miles of beach with five towers, a boat, and a lifeguard truck. Full summer staffing of 25 lifeguards began Friday, with coverage from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. through the season. Officials urge beachgoers to swim near lifeguard towers, stay within comfort zones, and watch for flag colors that indicate conditions. If help is needed, waving an arm side to side signals lifeguards for assistance.

On Saturday night, a bright streak of light spotted over the Central Coast sparked curiosity among locals, but NASA confirmed it was a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft returning from the International Space Station. The unpiloted capsule, carrying 6,700 pounds of supplies and microgravity experiments, undocked Friday morning and passed over the area around 10:35 P.M. before splashing down off the coast of Oceanside at 10:44 P.M. The journey marked SpaceX’s 32nd commercial resupply mission to the ISS for NASA.

The New Generation Cowgirls may be small in size, but they’re ready to make a big impression at this year’s Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade. Founded by longtime rider Yazmín Reynoso as a way to share her passion with her young daughter, the group has grown into a vibrant team of young girls learning horsemanship, animal care, and performance. Led by Yazmín and her sister Yesi, the Cowgirls have become a standout in local parades, representing Santa Maria, Santa Ynez, and Buellton. With supportive mentorship and a focus on teamwork, responsibility, and fun, the girls are not only parading, they’re building confidence and community. This will be their third year riding in the Elks Parade, which will be broadcast live at 10 A.M. on the Laff network, channel 6.2, with a replay at 3 P.M. on KSBY.