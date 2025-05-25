Next Generation Cowgirls return to Elks Rodeo Parade

They may be small in size, but the Next Generation Cowgirls are getting ready to make a big impression, and shine in this year’s Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade.

These young riders are not only bringing charm and energy to local parades they’re carrying on a proud tradition. Led by sisters Yazmín and Yesi Reynoso, the group has become a standout feature in community events across the Central Coast.

Yazmín Reynoso, a longtime rider, started the group three years ago when her daughter turned one. “I was a rider for many years,” she said. “When my daughter turned one, I wanted her to be part of the lifestyle I loved. That’s when I came up with the idea to create a small group just for her.”

What started as a simple way to bond with her daughter has now grown into a thriving team of young girls learning the ropes of horseback riding, animal care, and performance. The group welcomes girls from Santa Maria and neighboring towns, including Santa Ynez and Buellton.

“We have three ponies ourselves,” Yazmín said. “Some girls rent from us, and others bring their own ponies. We’ve built a really supportive, family-oriented environment.”

Yesi Reynoso, who works closely with her sister and serves as a mentor and handler, says it’s been deeply rewarding to see the girls grow more confident each year.

“At first, we had to pull the younger ones on ponies,” Yesi said. “Now they’re riding on their own, waving to the crowd, and really owning the moment. It’s a proud feeling watching them evolve.”

The group is returning to the Elks Rodeo Parade for their third year, and the excitement is already building. Parade day is a major highlight for the girls, their families, and their ponies.

“The girls love the crowd,” Yazmín said. “They feel the energy and attention it lights them up. It’s also exciting for kids in the audience to see them and maybe imagine themselves doing it too.”

Each rider is part of a coordinated effort that includes older girls leading and younger ones following in formation, often with help from mentors like Yesi.

“I’ll be pulling one of the littlest riders during the parade,” Yesi shared. “My sister will be with the older girls riding on their own. It’s really a team effort.”

But the group isn’t just about fun. The Next Generation Cowgirls highlight responsibility, discipline, and community connection. They teach members how to care for their ponies, work together, and take pride in what they do, all values that reach far beyond the parade route.

“Instead of being on phones or iPads, they’re outside learning and bonding with animals,” Yazmín said. “It’s something that sticks with them.”

As the Elks Rodeo Parade approaches, the Reynoso sisters say they’re most looking forward to seeing the girls’ smiles and the joy they bring to the community. And for those interested in joining, the invitation is always open.

“If anyone wants to be part of the group,” said Yazmín “let us know. Maybe they’ll be out there riding with us next year.”