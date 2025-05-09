Morning Minute: Mother's Day plans, water wise plants, and pavement report

Happy Friday, Central Coast! Today, we’re learning about the newly appointed Pope Leo XIV and how our community is reacting to the news. Plus, with Mother’s Day weekend coming up, we want to thank all the amazing women who make our community so special. Click here for a roundup of fun events to help you celebrate.



SpaceX is targeting a 5 p.m. launch: for its Falcon 9 rocket, which will carry 26 Starlink satellites into orbit. Following stage separation, the rocket’s first-stage booster will attempt a landing on a drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. Aerospace officials warn that residents nearby may hear one or more sonic booms during the process. This mission marks the 14th flight for the reusable first-stage booster.

One of San Luis Obispo County's most popular donut shops: is making a move. A sign on the SLO-Do-Co building in Atascadero announces that the location will be closing and relocating to Paso Robles. The current storefront at 6917 El Camino Real will shut its doors on Monday, May 12. The new SLO-Do-Co location will open at 2110 Spring Street in Paso Robles.

Every drop of water matters: when you live in California, and I looked into how to make your garden more water-wise. I spoke with experts about the best plants to grow based on your local climate, sunlight, and soil, and gathered tips on how to choose drought-tolerant options. Another suggestion? Install smart irrigation systems to maximize efficiency.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and 18 other attorneys general filed a lawsuit this week against the Trump administration over an executive order that halted offshore wind energy development in federal waters, including projects off the Central Coast. The order paused leasing and permitting, potentially jeopardizing previously approved contracts and threatening billions in investments. Officials like Rep. Salud Carbajal argue the move illegally undermines existing agreements and stalls efforts to combat climate change, while some critics say California is pushing its clean energy goals too quickly without adequate infrastructure. Companies with leases in the Morro Bay Wind Energy Area, like Equinor and Golden State Wind, affirmed their long-term commitment to offshore wind. The case is now heading to court for adjudication.

The Lompoc Food Pantry, run by Catholic Charities Community Services, is facing a critical shortage, with food supplies so low that staff have had to ration distributions. Pantry coordinator Monique Luna says they’re now serving about 800 clients a week, but donations, both food and financial, have dropped significantly in the past two years. As the cost of groceries and rent continues to rise, more families are turning to the pantry for help, stretching resources even thinner. Longtime Lompoc resident Hermina Prieta says she used to receive enough food to last weeks, but now leaves with much less. The pantry relies on USDA shipments, local donations, and near-expiration goods from grocery stores, but staff say it’s no longer enough to meet demand. The upcoming Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 11, organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers, is expected to be a major boost, typically supplying six to eight months' worth of food. Residents are encouraged to leave non-perishable items by their mailboxes and are reminded to check expiration dates before donating.

San Luis Obispo County’s Public Works Department released an updated Pavement Management Report this week, outlining completed and upcoming road treatments. In 2024, 19 roads in Templeton were treated, including seven with a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) below 35, classified as “poor," such as Salinas Avenue and Crum Road. Residents like Leigh Moulder noticed a clear improvement on Salinas Avenue, while others, like Kim Schutt, felt the work on Crum Road was minimal and failed to address persistent potholes. The county has set a goal of eliminating all roads with a PCI under 35 and plans to continue roadwork in Templeton in Fall 2026. Afull list of roads scheduled for treatment through 2028 can be found in the report's “APPENDIX A: Roadway Treatment Plan.”