Morning Minute: Ocean rescues, prescribed burns, and volunteer opportunities

Santa Barbara County Supervisors vote on pay raise – The Board of Supervisors is considering a 48% salary increase, amounting to nearly $56,000. Many supervisors argue their roles are full-time jobs. If approved, the raises will take effect in May.

CAL FIRE SLO will conduct a controlled burn today and tomorrow at the Carrizo Plains Ecological Reserve, targeting over 580 acres. The burn aims to reduce dry vegetation and lower wildfire risks in the area.

The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to help install free smoke alarms for families in Atascadero this Saturday from 9 AM to 2 PM. The event includes training and partnerships with local fire crews to improve home fire safety. Click here to sign up.

A mixed-use development with 280 homes off Tank Farm Road in San Luis Obispo was approved in 2022, but road safety improvements are required before construction can begin. Originally, a roundabout was proposed, but since Chevron, the neighboring property owner, cannot sell the needed land due to soil issues, the city now plans an improved intersection with widened roads, signage, landscaping, and shared-use paths. The revised plan recently passed the Active Transportation Committee and will go before the Planning Commission Thursday, with potential City Council approval in April.

With summer approaching, the Pismo Beach Fire Department/CAL FIRE is preparing for an increase in ocean rescues, saving 30-100 people annually. Their water rescue team recently held a training session to practice surf navigation, deep-sea rescues, and situational awareness. Battalion Chief Paul Lee advises swimmers to stay in front of lifeguards, as conditions can change in seconds, making summer their busiest rescue season.

Since 2020, increased social media publicity has led to more visitors and trash at the Hot Springs Trail in Montecito, prompting Timothy Kirshtner to install bilingual signs urging hikers to clean up after themselves. Former Santa Barbara Fire Chief Pat McElroy worries that large charter buses dropping off hikers could hinder emergency evacuations and increase wildfire risks. Despite parking issues, trash buildup, and rising emergency calls, the trail remains popular, with officials seeking a balanced solution.

