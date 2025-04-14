Morning Minute: Roadwork, FFA awards, and more

Happy Monday! Here are some stories we are tracking today on Daybreak:



Police are investigating a shooting in Paso Robles: that left one person injured Saturday night. Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 8:20 P.M. on Park Street. The victim later arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is described as a slender male wearing a black ski mask, blue hoodie, and black jeans. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Paso Robles Police.

Roadwork projects beginning today: In Orcutt, crews are set to begin repaving Clark Avenue from Highway 101 to Stillwell Road. Eastbound lanes will be closed until Friday. Repaving will also continue from April 28th to May 2nd, which will close down the westbound lanes. In Atascadero, drivers on Asuncion Road should prepare for 20-minute delays as the county begins maintenance on the bridge. One-way traffic control will be in place from 8:30 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. until Friday.

San Luis Obispo is celebrating a step toward sustainability: with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new electric vehicle chargers at Johnson Park. The chargers are now available for community use, and more information on the city's environmental efforts can be found at slocity.org.

A beloved local business in Morro Bay has closed its doors. Morro Bay Butcher & Deli, opened five years ago by Geoff Montgomery during the COVID-19 pandemic, officially shut down on Sunday. While the shop saw success early on, Montgomery says business began to decline in 2022 due to rising costs and shrinking profit margins. Despite offering high-quality, local meats, the increasing prices made it difficult to stay afloat. Local residents expressed sadness over the closure, praising the deli’s contributions to the community. Montgomery says he has no regrets and is now planning to move to Scotland with his family, where he will continue his craft working for historic butcher shops.

Local teens in the Future Farmers of America (FFA) program were honored at Allan Hancock College on Sunday during a State Degree Ceremony hosted by the California FFA Association. Students from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles Counties were recognized for their dedication to agricultural education. To earn the State FFA Degree, the highest honor a member can receive, students completed over two years of agricultural coursework, invested more than 500 hours into hands-on projects, and demonstrated leadership within the program.

Dozens of young engineers gathered at Tommie Kunst Junior High School in Santa Maria on Saturday for the Santa Maria Bonita School District's annual Robotics Face-Off Rapid Relay. Elementary and middle school students showcased the robots they’ve been building throughout the school year and competed for team awards. Technology and robotics teacher Pedro Garcia IV emphasized the importance of teamwork, saying students had to communicate their strengths and weaknesses to strategize with their alliance partners. District officials say the robotics program helps build critical thinking skills and prepares students for future success.