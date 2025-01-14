Morning Minute: SpaceX launch, fire alerts, and community support amid wildfires

Good morning, Central Coast! It’s Tuesday, January 14th, and here’s what we’re keeping an eye on as we move through the week. First up, we’re tracking local fire warnings—our meteorologist, Vivian Rennie, has all the details for you.

SpaceX is set to launch its Falcon 9 rocket for the Transporter-12 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base today at 10:49 a.m., carrying multiple small satellites to low-Earth orbit. Nearby residents may hear a sonic boom as the rocket's first stage booster returns to land, with a livestream available on X @SpaceX starting 10 minutes before liftoff.

A red flag warning is in effect for rural areas of San Luis Obispo County until noon on Wednesday, with CAL FIRE crews fully staffed and prepared to respond to local fires while assisting with fires in Los Angeles. Residents are urged to maintain defensible space around their homes, avoid fire-sparking activities, and have an emergency plan and supply kit ready for early evacuation if needed. Community Reporter, Ashley Stevens, has more.

Rachel Burke, who is expecting her third child in two weeks, evacuated her Pacific Palisades home during the Los Angeles fires with her family, leaving behind nearly everything. To support evacuated children, Cold Springs Elementary and community partners in Santa Barbara are hosting a free day camp, fostering healing and community for over 70 participants, including children like Jake Miller, who understands the power of a supportive community after surviving the 2018 debris flow. Learn more about their efforts here.

As Southern California wildfires continue, Central Coast community members are rallying to support victims through a donation drive hosted by Meathead Movers. Essential supplies like toothbrushes, shampoo, and bottled water are being collected for Operation USA, with drop-off locations in San Luis Obispo County open through Friday.