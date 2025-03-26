Morning Minute: Spring break deals, rocket launches & road closures

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Central Coast! A shift in our forecast brings the chance of some light drizzle for your morning commute.



New Parking Payment System in San Luis Obispo: San Luis Obispo has selected "PayByPhone" as the city's single parking payment app. The app offers features like text message and push notification reminders before parking expires, along with the ability to extend parking sessions remotely using a cell phone or Apple Watch.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch from Vandenberg: SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base today, carrying 27 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. Liftoff is scheduled for 3:11 p.m., with backup opportunities available until 6:56 p.m. Team Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen will be assisting in the mission. Stay tuned for updates on the launch.

Highway 101 Road Closures: Overnight lane closures will be in effect for the Wellsona Road Safety Improvement Project on Highway 101. Drivers should expect alternating lane closures in both directions from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Construction will take place in phases, with the entire project expected to be completed by early 2026. Expect delays if traveling through the area.

With spring break here and travel costs up 26% this year, many families are opting for local adventures instead of expensive getaways. Experts suggest embracing a staycation, with activities like horseback riding in Cambria, exploring Oceano Dunes, or camping at Santa Margarita Lake, where boat-in campsites offer a secluded escape for just $30 a night. From beach days to farmers' markets, the Central Coast has plenty of budget-friendly options, and experts say the key is keeping it stress-free so parents and kids can truly enjoy their time together.

The health and safety vending machine at the Isla Vista Community Center is the only one of its kind in California, offering 24/7 anonymous access to harm reduction supplies like Narcan, emergency contraceptives, and safe syringe kits. In the past five months, it has seen over 550 transactions, primarily from women ages 18-28, with plans to expand its offerings to include more condoms and drink testing kits. With Deltopia approaching, IVCSD and STESA are adding 125 free drink testing kits to help prevent drug-facilitated assaults, highlighting the machine’s role in community safety and health.

Visitors can continue off-roading at the Oceano Dunes Off-Highway Vehicular Recreation Area after the California Court of Appeals ruled that the California Coastal Commission (CCC) overstepped its authority in attempting to ban OHV recreation by 2024. Despite concerns from the CCC about environmental and public health impacts, supporters argue the dunes generate significant economic benefits, contributing $511 million to the county in 2019. The nonprofit Friends of Oceano Dunes sees the ruling as a major victory, ensuring that off-road enthusiasts can continue enjoying the unique coastal recreation area while supporting local jobs and infrastructure.

While wildflowers are starting to bloom, experts say this year won’t bring a superbloom due to lower-than-needed rainfall in key areas like the Carrizo Plain and Shell Creek Road. KSBY meteorologist Vivian Rennie explains that while some inland valleys have only received five inches of rain, coastal areas like Montana De Oro, which saw closer to 20 inches, will have more vibrant blooms. The Bureau of Land Management expects the best blooms to appear by late spring or early summer, but they won’t compare to the spectacular superbloom of 2019.