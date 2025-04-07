Morning Minute: Surprise seeds, communities rally, and traffic updates

Good morning, Central Coast! We’re kicking off the week with some gorgeous weather. Here’s a look at the top stories we’re following this morning on Daybreak.



Ready for liftoff: Officials at Vandenberg Space Force Base are preparing for their 13th launch of the year. SpaceX is targeting 3 o’clock this afternoon for a Falcon 9 rocket launch. The mission will send 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, and the rocket’s first-stage booster will attempt a landing on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean. We’ll bring you live updates during our KSBY newscasts later today.



Officials at Vandenberg Space Force Base are preparing for their 13th launch of the year. SpaceX is targeting 3 o’clock this afternoon for a Falcon 9 rocket launch. The mission will send 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, and the rocket’s first-stage booster will attempt a landing on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean. We’ll bring you live updates during our KSBY newscasts later today. Heads up for drivers near Lompoc: A full closure on part of State Route 246 starts today and is expected to last through next Monday. Caltrans crews will be resurfacing the highway between Mission Gate Road and Sweeney Road, closing the road from 7:30 A.M. to 3 P.M. on weekdays. Detours will be in place, and delays should stay under 10 minutes.

A full closure on part of State Route 246 starts today and is expected to last through next Monday. Caltrans crews will be resurfacing the highway between Mission Gate Road and Sweeney Road, closing the road from 7:30 A.M. to 3 P.M. on weekdays. Detours will be in place, and delays should stay under 10 minutes. A warning for your mailbox: Local officials say unsolicited packages containing seeds are showing up in our communities. You're urged not to plant them, as invasive or exotic species could threaten crops, ecosystems, and even livestock. Instead, report the delivery to the State Plant Health Director or your county Agriculture Weights and Measures office by calling 805-781-5910.

Cleanup efforts are underway in Isla Vista following the annual Deltopia celebration, which drew thousands of partiers to the streets to mark the start of UCSB’s spring quarter. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported over 60 arrests and 19 medical emergencies by early afternoon Saturday, with hundreds of citations issued. Nearly 300 law enforcement officers from eight agencies were on patrol during the event. On Sunday, 53 volunteers helped pick up trash along Del Playa and other areas, continuing the tradition of both partying and giving back.

In response to the Trump administration’s latest policy rollouts, community members on the Central Coast joined a nationwide day of protest on Saturday. Hundreds gathered in downtown San Luis Obispo for the “Hands Off!” rally, which shut down part of Monterey Street and featured speeches from eight guest speakers, including Assemblymember Dawn Addis. Protesters also formed a human shield around the courthouse, voicing concerns about threats to rights and quality of life. Similar demonstrations took place in Santa Maria and Lompoc.

Families gathered in downtown San Luis Obispo on Saturday for the annual Children’s Day in the Plaza event, hosted in celebration of Month of the Child and Child Abuse Prevention Month. Organized by First 5 San Luis Obispo County and several partner agencies, the event featured activities, live performances, food, and helpful resources for parents. Kids enjoyed interactive exhibits, including a Cal Poly tractor that caught the attention of one enthusiastic attendee. Organizers plan to continue the festivities throughout the month with events like an egg hunt and a Día Del Niño celebration.

