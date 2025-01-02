Morning Minute: Warm weather and heartwarming stories

It’s only January 2nd, but today’s weather feels more like the second day of June! Take advantage of this gorgeous day and enjoy the sunshine.

Community Reporter Lindsie Hiatt has a heartwarming story about one community that came together to save their local library.

I recently spoke with an eighty six year old man who is using Pilates to keep up his quality of life!

The "polar bears" were out for their annual plunge, and Community Reporter Sophia Villalba was there to fitness the fun!

It feels like a new scam pops up almost every day, and I just got one that seemed way too suspicious. I received a text saying it was from USPS, claiming they couldn’t deliver my package and asking me to click on a link. As soon as I saw the bad grammar, I knew something was off—especially since I hadn’t ordered anything online! I reached out to USPS and learned this kind of scam is called "smishing," where scammers try to get your personal info with fake messages. To stay safe, don’t click on any links, especially if you don’t remember signing up for tracking updates. USPS also says they never charge for tracking. If you get a message like this, go straight to USPS.com to check tracking, or report it by emailing spam@uspis.gov or forwarding the text to 7726.

Do you have any travel plans for 2025? New rules are coming, whether you're flying domestically or heading to Europe. Make sure you get your REAL ID, they will be required in airports starting May 7, 2025. U.S. travelers will also need to apply for ETIAS to visit European countries.

