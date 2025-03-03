Morning Minute: Weather shifts, road closures & SLO’s summer concerts

Good morning, Central Coast! We’re kicking off the week with cool, breezy weather, and a wind advisory is in place through tonight. A big change is coming midweek, with rain and strong winds arriving Wednesday and Thursday—then sunshine makes a comeback just in time for the weekend! Check out Meteorologist Vivian Rennie's full report.



Prop 1's impact on mental health services – Local nonprofits and agencies in San Luis Obispo County are feeling the effects of Proposition 1, which reallocates $6.4 billion toward mental health and addiction treatment facilities, leading to program changes and closures.

– Residents are urged to boil their tap water after a water main break caused bacterial contamination; officials expect conditions to return to normal within three days. San Luis Obispo’s Summer Concert's at the Plaza lineup revealed – Crowds gathered at Libertine Brewing Company for the big announcement, enjoying food, live music, and details on this year’s Concerts in the Plaza series, check it out here.

Several street improvement projects are underway in Santa Barbara, expected to continue through the end of March. Weather conditions will determine closure times, and drivers should anticipate road closures, detours, and traffic delays. The City of Santa Barbara has released a detailed paving schedule for affected areas.

The United Church of Christ (UCC) in San Luis Obispo hosted an Oscars watch party fundraiser to help rebuild the Altadena Community Church, which was destroyed in the recent Los Angeles wildfires. Guests enjoyed a red carpet event, food, and a special appearance by actor David Selby, with proceeds going toward restoration efforts. The event mirrored the Academy Awards' tribute to first responders, who received a standing ovation on stage.