SLO County Public Health shares pumpkin safety tips ahead of Halloween

Brookshire Farms in Los Osos is now closed after San Luis Obispo County Public Health announced a potential link between the location and multiple cases of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli in the county.

While a direct source of the outbreak has not been identified, Public Health is sharing some pumpkin handling safety tips ahead of Halloween.

Health officials recommend cleaning pumpkins before handling them, washing and scrubbing all of the dirt and debris off, then using bleach, hydrogen peroxide or vinegar water to disinfect any surface your pumpkins may have touched.

Once carved, it’s recommended you avoid touching the pumpkin and clean all surfaces once again when everything is discarded.

Always wash your hands thoroughly after handling a pumpkin.