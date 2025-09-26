Pets of the week: Meet Sage and Oliver, a brotherly duo who love to cuddle

There are many pets in search of their forever homes on the Central Coast, and today, we are introducing you to two of them!

Sage is a 5-month-old orange tabby cat. He is an indoor cat who is bonded to his brother, Oliver. Sage is a confident and sweet little guy. He is blind, but that doesn’t slow him down! He is ready to take on one of your homes with his brother.

Oliver is the same age and can be described as Sage’s seeing-eye cat. Oliver loves to run, climb, and chase toys. He also loves attention!

The brotherly duo is inseparable! They are currently available for adoption at Woods Humane Society's cattery in Atascadero.

Click this link to learn more about Sage and Oliver!

