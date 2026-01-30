Pets of the week, Tres and Biscuit, are looking for their forever homes before the Valentine's Day holiday

Every week, we feature available pets at local shelters. Today, we have two long-time shelter residents looking for their forever homes!

First up is Tres! She is an 8-month-old American Pitbull mix and is looking for her lifelong companion! You could say she has three times the love to give!

Tres is super playful, loves belly rubs, and is hoping to find her forever home just in time for the Valentine's Day holiday.

Head to the Woods Humane Society shelter off Oklahoma Avenue in San Luis Obispo from noon to 4 pm to meet her.

Click here to learn more information about Tres!

Down the same road is where we can find Biscuit! He is a 3-year-old Pitbull Terrier mix. Biscuit is a very happy dog who loves daily walks, exploring, and cuddling on the couch. He was found as a stray with another dog and had some obvious wounds. Now that his injuries have been treated, he is hoping to find his forever home soon!

You can head to San Luis Obispo County Animal Services off Oklahoma Avenue to meet Biscuit!

Click here for more information about Biscuit!