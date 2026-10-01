86 modular townhomes under construction in Lompoc

The 86 townhomes, known as The Village at PCH, are being built at 917 E. Walnut Ave. in Lompoc using modular construction and private investment. Developers say the project is intended to add more affordable housing options to the area.

Ted Lawton, a representative for The Village at PCH, said the project is part of a broader effort to create housing options for residents who may fall between traditional affordable housing and higher-priced homes.

“We have other modular housing projects that we’re doing in the state that are also addressing attainable housing and really creating that missing middle, or the housing ladder, that our cities and counties so desperately need,” Lawton said.

The development will include designated parking and outdoor amenities for residents.

Some Lompoc residents said they see a need for additional housing, while others raised concerns about parking and affordability.

Heather Isis, a Lompoc resident, said she hopes the homes will be accessible to people with lower incomes.

“It’d be nice if it’s for low income. There are a lot of homeless people around here,” Isis said.

John Maida, another Lompoc resident, said parking is one of his main concerns.

“The only concern that I have for this project right here is, is it going to have enough parking?” Maida said.

Other community members also told KSBY News they were concerned about whether the new homes would be affordable for local residents.

Lawton said the project is designed to accommodate a range of household types.

“This is designed to accommodate kind of the full spectrum of demographics,” Lawton said. “So we have one-bedrooms, which could work for young professionals or even seniors, but we also have two- and three-bedrooms as well, so maybe for a young family.”

Lawton said developers are also considering partnerships with Vandenberg Space Force Base and local hospitals to help address housing needs for the local workforce.

According to the City of Lompoc, there are currently seven active residential projects in the city’s pipeline.

The most recently completed project includes 257 single-family homes at River Terrace.

The city’s Housing Element outlines plans to accommodate 2,248 new housing units through 2031.

Lompoc Public Information Officer Emily Pruiett also said about 500 additional housing units have received planning and land-use entitlements for future development but have not yet received building permits.

The project is expected to be completed by spring 2027.