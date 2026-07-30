After 35 years, $6 million donation advances Lompoc Theatre transformation

After more than 35 years, the Lompoc Theatre Project is closer than ever to completing the renovation of the historic theatre. The expansion will include a live performance venue, along with educational classrooms.

A $6 million donation from Santa Barbara philanthropist Cheryl Goldberg will help fund phase II of the restoration project.

Project leader Mike Herrier explains that after years of setbacks, the project is finally gaining momentum.

"This is my 13th year, but it took four years to get past the debacle and take possession of the theater itself," Herrier said. "The last three years is when we've really taken flight. I think one more year to go and we can be fully funded by the end of this year or by the spring.”

Once completed, the theater will become a permanent home for several performing arts organizations for community events and educational programs.

"We are going to have an outdoor plaza space that we can have mariachi concerts, we’ll have a courtyard that will be able to do weddings and senior events, we’ll have 450 seat theater, we’ll have an educational space for classes," Herrier said.

For organizations like the Lompoc Pops Orchestra, the new venue means finally having a true concert hall after years of performing in smaller spaces.

“For the entire time, the orchestra has performed at First United Methodist Church of Lompoc, which is a nice venue, but ultimately it’s a church and can only sit about 300 people. Plus, the stage is extremely limited," said Brian Asher, Lompoc Pops Orchestra Artistic Director.

Supporters say the restoration is about more than preserving a historic building; it's about inspiring the next generation of performers.

"Young performers don't dream about performing in a church. They don't dream about performing in a community center or a parks and recreation facility. They dream about performing in a real theater with the lights going down and an audience sitting back," Asher said.

While the latest donation marks a major milestone, Herrier says they still need about $5 million to complete the theater's full restoration. Community members can support the project by making a donation through the theater's website, linked here.

Phase II is expected to open to the public in Spring 2027. Phase III, which will complete the full restoration, is scheduled to wrap up in 2028.