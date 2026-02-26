'An exciting new beginning.' Lompoc chamber moving to new location

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is moving to a new location.

The space at 109 South H. Street is just one block over from the historic building the chamber has been in on South I Street for many years.

“That location has served as more than just an office — it has been a cornerstone of connection for our business community. Within its walls, we have hosted community gatherings, recognized business milestones, welcomed visitors from near and far, and built lasting partnerships. The I Street office has played an important role in advancing our mission, and we are deeply grateful for the memories and momentum created there,” a chamber announcement stated.

“We are under-utilizing this space. There's just too much space for us. You know, it is a cost-benefit, and we need to be responsible with the money that we are bringing in,” said Executive Director Melanie Lindley.

She adds that while the new location is smaller, it will make access for the community easier because they’ll be able to walk right in and be greeted by someone.

The chamber states the move “represents an exciting new beginning,” allowing the organization to “better serve our membership, expand collaborative opportunities, and continue promoting local businesses and tourism throughout the region.”

The chamber is hoping to be using the space full-time by the end of March.

