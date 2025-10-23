Lompoc City Council approves new contract with Chamber of Commerce

After four months of negotiations, the Lompoc City Council has unanimously approved a new contract for services between the city and the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber's announcement comes after City Council voted 4-1 to "abruptly and drastically" cut the Chamber's funding on June 4, "without any prior discussion or opportunity for response," according to a Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Facebook post.

Lompoc mayor Jim Mosby defended the city’s decision to reduce funding, citing difficult budget conditions and competing financial priorities.

If the decision went through, Chamber officials said the organization would be forced to close its doors at the end of June, cutting organizations like the Youth Leadership Lompoc Valley and ending its support for community events.



After several community members spoke out against the cuts at a City Council meeting on June 17, the council voted unanimously to restore full funding to the Chamber.



However, the release of those funds remained at a standstill for months while the city waited to receive and review financial documentation from the Chamber, as required by the two agencies' contract.



Chamber President and CEO DeVika Stalling told KSBY that the organization faced delays in providing the financial documentation due to logistical and financial barriers.

As of Wednesday, the Chamber was reportedly able to submit the audits needed, and the city approved a new contract set to run through June 2027.

“On behalf of our board, staff, and volunteers, I want to express deep gratitude to the city staff, and the many community members who engaged in this process,” said Stalling in a press release. “This agreement represents more than a contract — it’s a renewed commitment to partnership, trust, and a shared vision for Lompoc’s prosperity. We believe this mutually developed path forward will allow us to better serve our members, support local businesses, and elevate the community.”

Chamber officials say this outcome will ensure that the agency continues fulfilling its role in economic development, business advocacy, and community programming across the Lompoc Valley.