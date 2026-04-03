Cabrillo High School Aquarium receives state’s highest honor from California Association of Museums

The Cabrillo High School Aquarium, a fully student-run facility, has been recognized with the Superintendent's Award for Excellence in Museum Education by the California Association of Museums (CAM). This award represents the highest distinction in museum-based education.

The award was formally presented at the CAM Annual Conference in Los Angeles, held from March 10-13. State Superintendent Tony Thurmond presented the honor to Aquarium Director Greg Eisen, accompanied by advisors Michelle Poquette and Christopher Ladwig.

Lompoc Unified District Cabrillo High School in Lompoc awarded highest state recognition for Excellence in Museum Education by the state Superintendent.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our students, staff, and the entire Lompoc community," Eisen said. "The aquarium exists to connect people, especially young people, with the natural world, and to be honored by the state for that work is incredibly meaningful."

With a mission to foster community connection through nature, the Cabrillo High School Aquarium invites the public to attend its upcoming free open house events:



April 22, 6-8 p.m., “It's Earth Day”

May 20, 6-8 p.m., “Student Projects”

For more information about upcoming events, visit the Cabrillo High School Aquarium website.

