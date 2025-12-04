Ceremony celebrates cadets graduating from Allan Hancock College's law enforcement academy in Lompoc

A group of cadets was recognized on Wednesday morning for graduating from Allan Hancock College's Basic Law Enforcement Academy.

A ceremony was held to celebrate the graduates at the college's Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

Each cadet completed the California Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Basic Course, according to an Allan Hancock College spokesperson.

The program is reportedly designed to prepare students for careers in law enforcement and involves 872 hours of instruction on topics such as the laws of arrest, community policing, and firearms.

"It seems to them that it was daunting for the last five and a half months, but in the grand scheme of things, it's really quite small," said training coordinator Marc Hammil, "but the significance is that they're going to be starting the Field Training Program and be full sworn peace officers as of today. "

Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash was the keynote speaker at Wednesday's graduation ceremony.

There were 29 cadets in the graduating class.