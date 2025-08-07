Highway 1 roadwork project near Vandenberg Village set to impact traffic

A roadwork project at the intersection of Highway 1 and Santa Lucia Canyon Road near Vandenberg Village is set to impact traffic beginning Aug. 12.

Caltrans officials say modifications on the intersection will include the elimination of left-turn maneuvers from Santa Lucia Canyon Road onto northbound Highway 1.

This traffic pattern change will reportedly result in temporary closures at Santa Lucia Canyon Road and Constellation Road on Aug. 12 during overnight hours.

From 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., Santa Lucia Canyon Road will be closed from southbound Highway 1 to Washington Avenue.

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., the southbound Constellation Road off-ramp will be partially closed.

Caltrans Map of new traffic pattern at Highway 1 and Santa Lucia Canyon Road

Caltrans officials say detour signs have been posted to alert travelers of the upcoming roadwork.

Once the left turn maneuver is eliminated, drivers traveling north onto Highway 1 from Santa Lucia Canyon Road will make a right turn onto southbound Highway 1 before returning to northbound Highway 1 via Constellation Road.

According to the agency, the left turn movement from northbound Highway 1 onto Santa Lucia Canyon Road will not change.

Emergency vehicles will reportedly maintain full access to Santa Lucia Canyon Road from Highway 1 while roadwork is underway.

