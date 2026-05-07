Judge denies motion seeking additional discovery in Vandenberg Village girl's murder case

For the second time in two days, another motion by the defense in the Ashlee Buzzard case was denied by a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge.

Buzzard, 40, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of her daughter, Melodee, who was reported missing in October.

The 9-year-old Vandenberg Village girl’s body was found in a remote area of Utah in early December.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Melodee Buzzard

In a Lompoc courtroom Thursday afternoon, Defense attorney Erica Sutherland stated she filed the motion to compel in an attempt to obtain what she calls missing items of discovery from the prosecution, citing body camera video and data that led to certain findings.

KSBY Ashlee Buzzard sits alongside her attorney in a Lompoc courtroom on May 7, 2026

Prosecutor Jordan Lockey argued against the motion, calling the request speculative and broad.

When announcing the decision to deny the motion, Judge Stephen Dunkle said he did not feel the specific information being requested would alter a judge’s ruling during the preliminary hearing.

WATCH: Ashlee Buzzard appears in Santa Maria court Wednesday as judge denies motion challenging search of home

Ashlee Buzzard appears in court as judge denies motion challenging home search

Both sides are expected to come back on May 27 at 1:30 p.m. to set a date for a preliminary hearing where a judge will hear from both sides in the case before ruling on whether there’s probable cause to move the case forward to trial.

Lockey stated she expects the preliminary hearing to last about three to four hours.

Meanwhile, Buzzard, who has pleaded not guilty, is being held in Santa Barbara County Jail without bail.