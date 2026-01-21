Judge allows defense access to sealed warrants in murder case involving Ashlee Buzzard

A permanent gag order will remain in effect during the remainder of criminal proceedings against the Vandenberg Village mother charged with murdering her 9-year-old daughter last fall.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Stephen Dunkle approved the order during a hearing for Ashlee Buzzard, 40, Wednesday morning in a Lompoc courtroom. The ruling came after county counsel, representing the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, and the prosecution told the judge they were taking no position on the request.

The defense requested the gag order be placed on the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office in an effort to prevent authorities from releasing additional details about the murder investigation involving Buzzard.

She’s charged with shooting her daughter, Melodee, in the head multiple times and leaving her body in a rural area of Wayne County, Utah while the two took a three-day road trip last October.

KSBY Missing child signs are up around Vandenberg Village

The sheriff’s office said Buzzard was uncooperative with the months-long missing person investigation involving Melodee ever since it was launched on Oct. 14, 2025, after school administrators notified authorities about the girl’s prolonged absence.

Buzzard was arrested on Dec. 23 after her daughter’s remains were discovered and DNA results confirmed. In court Wednesday, Judge Dunkle also approved a motion by the defense requesting access to sealed search warrants and affidavits in the case. The request will also apply to any future warrants filed under seal.

WATCH: Multiple electronics seized during initial search of Ashlee Buzzard’s home, documents reveal

At the defense’s request, Buzzard waived her time for another month, now extending through April.

This means her preliminary hearing will not take place before then, as her public defender Erica Sutherland told the court she is missing a “significant amount of discovery,” which she described as essentially all forensic evidence.

Sutherland asked that Buzzard’s case be put on the calendar for Feb. 11 so an update can be provided then on when the defense can expect the requested documents from the prosecution.

Buzzard appeared in court dressed in black slacks and an orange top. Her short, blonde, curly hair was partially pulled back into a ponytail during the brief hearing, where she sat alongside her public defender and only said the word “yes” when confirming to the judge she was waiving time.

KSBY Ashlee Buzzard sits alongside her public defender for a Jan. 21, 2026 hearing in Lompoc

Buzzard has pleaded not guilty and is being held in the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria without bail.