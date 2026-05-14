Judge upholds charges against Lompoc city councilman

A judge has ruled the felony case against a Lompoc councilman will move forward.

Criminal charges, including forgery, grand theft by embezzlement, fraudulent use of a contractor's license number, and identity theft, were filed against Stephen Bridge last fall, with additional charges, including misappropriation of public funds, filed in March.

Both sides called witnesses to the stand over the course of the preliminary hearing, which began on March 19 before Lompoc judge Stephen Dunkle and was continued several times.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, the charges involve the misuse of city funds and conduct related to a city rebate program.

KSBY Wording from a Lompoc rebate form presented as evidence during the preliminary hearing for Stephen Bridge

The prosecution argues that Bridge intentionally used a false contractor’s license number to file rebates with the city, while also knowing the work required a licensed contractor but failed to use one, instead paying one of his sons to do the work.

The defense claimed Bridge was “overcharged” in the criminal complaint and was being “unfairly targeted.”

His defense attorney argued that the work done was a win-win for everyone, as the businesses or organizations that had work done as part of the rebate process were satisfied with the end result, and that the City also benefited from new systems being installed, leading to reduced electrical usage and needed repairs being completed.

The prosecution disagreed, stating that you can't have a win-win situation when an unlicensed contractor is installing lighting in two businesses where people are walking into, citing potential fire hazards at any given time due to the work.

KSBY The prosecutor during the Stephen Bridge preliminary hearing

The defense told the court that Bridge did not make any money on the projects or from the rebates and that the only benefit was a father helping provide work to a son in need of work and income, adding that Bridge never hid the fact that his son was doing the work.

The defense attorney also said that there’s no evidence showing the labor billed was excessive.

He also argued that the rebate forms did not require information from a licensed contractor or business entity.

Bridge’s two sons, along with a district attorney investigator and Lompoc City utilities conservation coordinator, were among those called to testify over the course of the five-day hearing.

KSBY Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Stephen Dunkle

Judge Dunkle ultimately found there was enough evidence presented during the preliminary hearing to uphold the 15 charges and special allegations against Bridge and move the case forward to trial.

Dunkle also dismissed a request by the defense, asking that the charges be reduced to misdemeanors to avoid a felony jury trial for his 74-year-old client, who he says has no prior criminal history.

Bridge represents Lompoc's District 1. He was elected to the council in 2024 and is due back in court on June 3.

KSBY caught up with Bridge outside the courtroom but he declined to comment.