Lompoc City Councilmember Stephen Bridge faces preliminary hearing on fraud charges

A judge in Lompoc heard evidence Thursday in the criminal case against Lompoc City Councilmember Stephen Bridge, who is facing multiple charges related to alleged fraud, misuse of funds, and questionable invoices.

During the preliminary hearing, the court heard testimony and reviewed business records, rebate applications, and invoices connected to projects at the Odd Fellows Lodge and Certain Sparks Music.

The treasurer of the Odd Fellows Lodge testified about repairs made to the building, including flooring, lighting, and plumbing. The treasurer said the lodge reimbursed Bridge for project-related costs.

The court also reviewed documents presented during the treasurer's testimony, including project estimates, invoices, and defense exhibits describing repairs, reimbursements, and a city rebate connected to the work.

Randall Sena, who co-owns Certain Sparks Music with Bridge’s son, Brandon, testified about documents connected to the business. Sena said Brandon Bridge prepared one of the documents.

Prosecutors focused on who controlled the paperwork and how those records were put together. They worked to trace who did the work, who submitted the documents, and where the money went by reviewing rebate paperwork, checks, and multiple invoices connected to lighting and repair projects.

The preliminary hearing will continue on Friday. The judge will then decide whether there is enough evidence for the case to move forward to a trial.