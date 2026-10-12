Lompoc community holds a flag-raising ceremony

Community members, Navy, Air Force, and Marine veterans gathered on Saturday for a flag-raising ceremony in Lompoc.

It comes after a U.S. flag was stolen from attorney Michael B. Clayton's office on July 22.

Clayton presented the flag to the Marines, who then raised it in honor of the flag and those who have served our country.

He said charges have been filed against the woman accused of stealing the flag.

During the event, Clayton shared, "The message is simple. We want to take care of the flag because the flag has taken care of us. and who is taking care of the flag better than the veterans. So we want to thank the veterans for their service and what they've done for our country."