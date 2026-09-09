Lompoc community weighs in on proposed Riverbend Park soccer field expansion

The city of Lompoc is seeking community input on a proposed multi-million-dollar soccer field expansion and renovation project at Riverbend Park.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department held its first community workshop Tuesday night to hear from residents and discuss the project and potential funding opportunities.

Hannah Wallace, manager of Recreation and Parks, said the meeting was intended to open a conversation with the community.

“The goal of the meeting tonight is to open up the conversation with the community to see if there is interest or there are skills and resources that we can work together so that we can get this development going,” Wallace said.

The current proposal could cost about $7 million, depending on the final bid, according to Wallace.

Plans include adding turf, a new parking lot and a designated walking path. The current proposal does not include restrooms or concessions.

For Amanda Foster, a parent, expanding the park could provide additional opportunities for children and families.

“I think expansion here would be fantastic. Having more fields, more area for our children, a safe environment for them to play would be a great opportunity for the city,” Foster said.

However, some community members said the city should prioritize renovating the existing soccer fields across the street before moving forward with an expansion.

Randi Chavoya, a referee administrator with Lompoc AYSO, said the city should focus on improving the facilities already in place.

“We just don’t believe that we can put our energy into what they project looks like right here. First is working on what we already have, so we would like the city to consider renovating the other across the street before looking at something like this,” Chavoya said.

Wallace said the city will use feedback from the workshop to help determine community priorities and identify where volunteers and local partners could assist with the project.

Lompoc Mayor James Mosby also said local nonprofits have expressed interest in helping move the project forward.

“I’ve had two groups respond to me about trying to coordinate and put together the nonprofit to do this. It’s going to take the work of everybody,” Mosby said.

The city is also exploring a potential grant opportunity that could help fund improvements to the area.

Wallace said the area is considered to have a high climate risk.

“There is a grant opportunity that does include that area as being a high climate risk as far as fire and flood. Those are starting to feed into some of the grant decisions these days,” Wallace said.

The city plans to continue hosting community workshops as the project moves forward, including future discussions about the design.

The project remains in the planning and development stage, with the final scope and cost dependent on future decisions and the bidding process.