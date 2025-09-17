Lompoc doctor returns to work after recovering from fatal crash on Hwy 1

Doctor Hafez Nasr is back at work at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center (LVMC), four months after surviving a head-on crash that left him and his wife critically injured.

The May 18 collision on Highway 1 killed three teenagers from Goleta and Santa Barbara, and left both Dr. Nasr and his wife with several serious injuries.



The doctor and his wife of 26 years reportedly underwent several surgeries after the crash, and are now using canes for mobility.

Dr. Nasr, who is working part-time while continuing physical therapy, was welcomed back earlier this week by colleagues at his North H Center primary care office.

Officials at LVMC say they are thankful for his recovery and return to the health center.