Lompoc nonprofit health clinic offering new services, support for Spanish speakers

A Lompoc health center, catering to low-income individuals, announced on Thursday that it will soon offer new services for all and support programs for members of the Spanish-speaking community — just in time for National Minority Health Month, which is observed throughout the month of April.

Savie Health operates as a free, non-profit medical clinic dedicated to serving those without health insurance. The clinic offers a range of services including physical, behavioral, and vision healthcare, all provided by a team of volunteers. Their mission is to offer free medical, behavioral health, dental, and vision care to uninsured adults in Santa Barbara County and beyond, without discrimination based on race, gender, ethnicity, immigration status, religion, or sexual orientation.

In response to the needs of the local Spanish-speaking community, Savie Health is expanding its services to include a Spanish-speaking women's health group and a bereavement therapy service. Their own patient data underscores the need for these services, revealing that nearly 40% of patients experience at least mild depression, 20% suffer from severe depression, and the average income for a family of four is $22,000 annually.

To further support its patients, Savie Health has recently hired a Lompoc-based promotora — a lay Hispanic/Latino community member trained to provide basic health education — who will serve as a part-time patient advocate. This individual will help with Medi-Cal enrollment and offer support during medical exams upon request, as well as participate in outreach events.

Savie Health will soon offer Spanish-language nutrition classes for diabetic patients, in collaboration with Rooted Santa Barbara County, to promote the benefits of a plant-based diet. These classes will be led by Savie's bilingual and bi-cultural staff at the clinic.

People identifying as Hispanic and Latino make up 61% of Lompoc's population, according to the latest U.S. Census data. Hispanic Americans often face significant barriers to healthcare access and medical treatments, including lower rates of health insurance coverage, according to a research paper published in Public Health Reviews.

The CDC also reports that Hispanic or Latino individuals have the second-highest rate ratio of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, following American Indian or Alaska Native, non-Hispanic individuals.

Savie Health, in collaboration with See International, has also initiated a vision program providing services every other Friday to those without vision insurance since the start of this year.

The clinic offers an array of services including women's health care, COVID and MPox vaccinations, free medication from Direct Relief, cortisone injections, telehealth consultations, and more. Savie is planning to add dental care to their repertoire as well.

Currently, Savie Health is transitioning to a Community Clinic eligible for Medi-Cal, ensuring continued free services for low to moderate-income individuals without insurance or with inadequate coverage. This change will allow the clinic to extend services to Medi-Cal beneficiaries, benefiting a broader patient demographic.

To learn more about Savie Health's services, you can visit saviehealth.org and access their website in both English and Spanish.