Lompoc stabbing victim identified

The victim in a deadly stabbing earlier this month in Lompoc has been identified by police as Miguel Angel Cortez-Baez, 58, of Lompoc.

Lompoc police say officers responded to the 400 block of North I Street on July 18 after receiving a report of a death investigation.

There, they found Cortez-Baez with multiple stab wounds. Investigators say they later identified a related crime scene on the 400 block of North G Street.

Detectives, with assistance from officers, identified a 17-year-old Lompoc teen as a suspect.

After serving search warrants at the suspect's home, investigators say they recovered an extensive amount of evidence.

The teen was arrested on July 23 and booked into Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder.

Police say the investigation remains active, and a motive has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau.