Police release new details in Lompoc's first homicide of the year

Lompoc police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year after a man in his 50s was found dead Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded at about 2:30 p.m. to the 400 block of North I Street following reports of a death. Police said the victim appeared to have been assaulted. His identity has not yet been released.

"He had appeared to be assaulted," said Lompoc Police Sgt. Scott Morgan. "They continued to investigate and then they found some evidence that led them back to the 400 block of North G Street where they believe a possible crime scene was."

Guillermo Evans, owner of Smart Tints, said he was working nearby when he noticed a large police presence in the area.

"I just saw the cops turned around that way," Evans said. "But, you know, I thought it was normal because we see the cops every day here."

Sgt. Morgan said the investigation remains in its early stages and detectives are actively following leads.

Evans, who has lived in Lompoc for more than 35 years, said he hopes things improve.

"Well, this town, I am living here for more than 35 years, and I hope things get better," Evans said.

Police said no arrests have been made but investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.