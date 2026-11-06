Lompoc Theater renovation moves forward as crews prepare for winter storms

Construction is underway at the historic Lompoc Theater, with crews working on demolition and drainage improvements as the $18.9 million renovation continues.

Cornelia Hernandez, who works at Silly Bee Boutique near the theater, says she has noticed more machinery and equipment going into the site.

"A lot of construction going on. Hopefully we'll have something really nice," Hernandez said.

Mark Herrier, Executive Director of the Lompoc Theater Project, says crews are currently working on demolition and excavation as part of Phase 2. The work includes removing part of the building to make room for a courtyard and preparing for future drainage improvements.

"We're doing all of our digging and stuff right now, hoping to keep ahead of it because a lot of Phase 2 is work," Herrier said. "In fact, where we're standing right now, there's going to be a huge storm drain, a big old ditch here not too far in the future."

While recent rain has not affected construction, site supervisor Shawn Johnson says crews are taking precautions to prevent stormwater runoff from damaging the site.

"We've got a stormwater prevention plan that we work on," Johnson said. "We have straw wattles, stuff like that, prevents runoff and things like that."

For Hernandez, the theater holds years of memories. She says she hopes to see it reopen once construction is complete.

"We've spent a lot of time going to the theater," Hernandez said. "It was sad, had a lot of memories there. That would be nice to have the theater open again."

But not everyone is convinced the project is the right investment for Lompoc.

Resident John Burke says he understands why some people want the theater restored but believes the city should also prioritize other things.

"I understand some people would like to have it," Burke said. "I just don't see any return on the investment. This town really needs some active youth programs."

Herrier says the project will provide more than a renovated theater. Plans include a new land office building that will serve multiple purposes, including a cinema boutique and an educational space.

"The educational space is expected to become a STEM classroom for fifth- and sixth-grade students in the Lompoc Unified School District, where students will learn about robotics," Herrier said.

He says residents could begin seeing more visible progress this month as crews work to move part of the historic building back into place.

"This month we're going to see that building move back to where it was born 130 years ago," Herrier said. "That will be the first visible thing."

The project also includes plans for modular buildings, new dressing rooms, restrooms, and the courtyard.

Herrier says those additions could begin taking shape early next year, depending on weather conditions and construction progress.

The team hopes to complete Phase 2 by spring 2027, in time for the theater's 100th anniversary. The STEM classroom and land office are expected to open to the public in fall 2027.

While Phase 2 continues, Herrier says the project is still seeking funding for Phase 3.

The next phase needs approximately $5 million to move forward.

