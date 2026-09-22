Lompoc’s Westvale Park set for playground upgrades

Five swings, monkey bars and a few benches are currently available at Westvale Park in Lompoc, but the city is planning a major upgrade to the playground.

Westvale Park is one of 13 parks operated by the City of Lompoc. Residents who live near the park say it has been overlooked for years and are hopeful the proposed improvements will bring new life to the area.

Walter Perkins, who has lived across from the park for more than four decades, said he has watched the space change over the years.

“I have been living here for actually a little over 40 years, 42 years, and I saw the park change from beautiful, beautiful scenery, a lot of trees, a lot of barbecue pits, and toys for the kids in the park... and then all of a sudden, everything changed,” Perkins said.

Iona Blunt, who lives behind the park, said she feels Westvale Park has not received the same attention as other parks in Lompoc.

“All the other parks here in the city are beautiful. I have to say that,” Blunt said. “But our park seems like they just forgot about us.”

According to Lompoc's Public Information Officer Emily Pruiett, the area was identified as needing more high-quality recreational opportunities for children and families.

The proposed project would include a new playground with slides, swings and additional play areas for children.

The playground is also being proposed as a National Demonstration Site, which would incorporate research-based practices into the design.

The project is estimated to cost about $185,000 and would be funded through Community Development Block Grant funds, pending approval and applicable requirements.

For residents who say they have waited years to see improvements, the proposed playground is giving them hope for the future of the park.

“Eventually it will be a prime place for people, for me, to enjoy the park, just like everybody else,” Perkins said.

While residents expressed support for the new playground, some said regular maintenance will also be important.

Elizabeth Hess, who lives near the park, said continued upkeep would make a difference.

“They do mow grass and rake the playgrounds a little bit,” Hess said. “So a little bit of upkeep, I would probably say, more as putting some more stuff in it.”

The city says the new playground is expected to be completed by spring 2027.

