New Cabrillo High School mural connects ocean conservation with Chumash history

LOMPAC, Calif. (KSBY) — Community members gathered at Cabrillo High School in Lompoc Wednesday night to celebrate the aquarium’s 40th year and the unveiling of a new Chumash kelp forest mural.

The mural project was made possible through a partnership with the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which provided $75,000 in funding for the project.

Aquarium Director Greg Eisen said the mural is intended to highlight the importance of protecting the ocean while also helping visitors learn more about the history of Indigenous people in the area.

“We want people to be aware of the importance of the health of our oceans and taking care of them, and also to understand the history of the Indigenous people in this area,” Eisen said.

Artist Colleen Gnos said the project began this summer and went through multiple phases, including collaboration with the Chumash Indian Museum and Levi Zavala, who helped develop the concept for the Chumash kelp forest.

The mural features Chumash history and marine life, including stories that students can share with younger visitors.

“I was able to depict the story of the coyote and rescuing hawk, and so that’s a big story that’s going on in the mural that the high school students can share with all the children,” Gnos said.

For Carmen Vargas, who was visiting the aquarium for the first time, the mural and the stories behind it can leave a lasting impression on young people.

“Just the pictures alone, I mean, when you see pictures like that and you’re young, it sticks with you. And it puts that thought in your mind that, ‘I love to study marine life,’” Vargas said.

Eisen said the mural is just one of several projects the high school has completed. The aquarium is also looking into a potential education center as it hosts many tours each year.

“We want a place where the elementary students, because when they come, we do these grade-level tours, and we want to do lab activities,” Eisen said.

