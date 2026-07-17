New specialty meat market opens its doors at College Center in Lompoc

A new specialty butcher shop has opened its doors at College Center in Lompoc.

Carnicería al Cien offers approximately 36 varieties of premium meats and 12 specialty selections, including seafood, Tomahawk steaks, ribeyes, and Wagyu beef.

Owner Naz Hamami says the goal is to bring high-quality meats and hard-to-find specialty cuts closer to the Lompoc community.

He says the community has already embraced the new business, with strong customer support during its first three weeks of operation.

Beyond the products it offers, the market plans to give back by supporting local school sports teams and other community efforts.

Hamami says he hopes to expand his offerings in the future.

To celebrate its grand opening, the market is offering special sales through Sunday.

