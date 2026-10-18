No Kings rally in Lompoc draws demonstrators ahead of midterm elections

Community members gathered across the Central Coast, including in Lompoc, on Saturday for No Kings rallies, expressing concerns about the federal government, voting rights and the upcoming midterm elections.

Demonstrators carried signs and chanted messages calling for political change, with some questioning the security of the election process and whether voters can trust the results.

“They may very well be at risk,” said Sam Taylor of Lompoc Indivisible. “The hope is that we will come out in such numbers, whichever way it goes, that will line of interface with elections.”

Randall Jordan, chair of the San Luis Obispo County Republican Party, offered a different perspective during a phone interview, arguing that voting rights have been restricted.

“Our voting rights have been completely infringed, and it’s been by their sides,” Jordan said. “They have basically been controlling the Secretary of State and even the local here in San Luis Obispo County.”

Other demonstrators said they were concerned about the current administration and its policies.

“Corruption. I think a lot of people are very hesitant when it comes to our current administration and the things that they’re doing,” said Gary Jeffery, a Lompoc resident.

For some participants, the midterm elections represent an opportunity to change the country's direction.

“I would like to see people who think rationally about what the United States represents to the people of the United States and to the world at large,” Taylor said.

Jeffrey also said he wants to see changes to federal policies, pointing to the administration’s handling of immigration and the economy.

“The policies that they’re putting in place, people kind of want to see a change,” Jeffrey said. “We’ve seen over the past two years how they have handled different things, such as immigration and the economy.”

Republican representatives also expressed concerns about immigration policy and the role of government.

“We cannot take millions and millions of illegal immigrants into this country. We can’t do it,” Jordan said.

The rally comes as voters prepare for the November midterm elections, with participants on both sides of the political spectrum expressing concerns about the country's direction and calling for changes aligned with their views.

“It seems like our cohorts, the Democrats and the socialists, really don’t care about people as much as they pretend to,” said Regina Miakinkoff, manager at the Lompoc Republican Party headquarters. “What they want is control of the people.”

Here is more information on the midterm elections and how you can get involved.