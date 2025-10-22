Search for Melodee Buzzard enters second week

The Search for missing Melodee Buzzard has entered its second week.

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson on Wednesday told KSBY there was no new information to release; however, a timeline of events in her case was provided.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

The Vandenberg Village girl was reported missing on Oct. 14 after school administrators reported her lengthy absence from an independent studies program. She’s considered at-risk due to her age and the length of time her whereabouts have been unknown.

WATCH: Grandmother has message for missing Vandenberg Village girl

Exclusive interview with grandmother of missing girl, Melodee Buzzard

Flyers are now up around the community along with signs posted in front of the mother's home, many with "Where is Melodee?" written on them.

KSBY Signs up outside the home of missing Vandenberg Village 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard

While authorities say the girl’s mother, Ashlee Buzzard, has remained uncooperative with the investigation, she was seen leaving her home Wednesday afternoon. Neighbors tell community reporter Crystal Bermudez when Ashlee returned, Child Welfare Services was once again not able to make contact with her.

KSBY Ashlee Buzzard, mother to Melodee Buzzard, entering her home on Oct. 16, 2025

Authorities say search warrants previously served at the Mars Avenue home did not yield any information as to where Melodee may be. They add that searches of the surrounding areas have also been done.

WATCH: Family member confronts mother of missing girl

Missing Vandenberg Village girl seen as recently as August, officials say

Local, state and federal agencies are now all involved in the investigation.

Authorities previously said the last known sighting of Melodee was Oct. 7 when she was with her mother.

The sheriff’s office states Ashlee may have driven her daughter in a rented White Chevrolet Malibu to locations as far as Nebraska, adding that when Ashlee returned home, Melodee was no longer with her.

KSBY A sheriff's deputy outside the home of Ashlee Buzzard this week

“The Sheriff’s Office shares the community’s concern for Melodee’s safety and is committed to bringing her home,” said Sheriff Bill Brown in a press release. “We are grateful to the media for disseminating Melodee’s photo and the information surrounding her disappearance far and wide, which we hope will help us solve this perplexing case. We are hopeful that Melodee might be with someone – perhaps an extended family member or friend – who may not be aware of the circumstances of her disappearance.”

Authorities released a photo of Melodee when her disappearance was announced, but say it’s at least two years old and that she may look different now. She’s described as currently being around 4’6’’, 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Melodee Buzzard

Family members have also shared photos and videos of Melodee with KSBY but none are current as they have not seen Melodee in at least a year.

Lizabeth Meza Family members provided a photo of Melodee Buzzard from when she was younger.

While many people in the community are concerned about Melodee and want to help locate her, the sheriff’s office is asking that people refrain from conducting their own investigations or searches as that could interfere with the law enforcement investigation or duplicate ongoing operations.

Anyone with information on where Melodee may be is asked to report it through one of the following ways.



Detectives Line: (805) 681-4150

Anonymous Tip Line: (805) 681-4171

Online Tips: SBSheriff.org

Family members are planning a vigil that will include prayer for Melodee on Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. in front of the mother's home.