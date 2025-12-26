Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sonic boom advisory issued for next SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on March 3, 2023.
A sonic boom advisory has been issued for a SpaceX launch planned for this weekend from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The aerospace company is targeting Saturday at 6:08 p.m. for liftoff of the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation mission for the Italian Space Agency and the Italian Ministry of Defense.

If the launch does not happen on Saturday, another opportunity is available Sunday at the same time.

About eight minutes after liftoff, the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket is expected to land back on Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg, creating a sonic boom that people in surrounding communities may hear.

It will be the 21st time the first-stage booster has been used.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about 15 minutes before liftoff.

