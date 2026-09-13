Structure fire in Lompoc knocked down on Thursday

Crews with the Lompoc Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on Thursday, September 10, just after 5:00 p.m. Officials say the fire was at a single-family residence at 2 Palm Drive in Lompoc.

When crews arrived, they encountered a working structure fire. Other fire agencies, including the Santa Barbara Fire Department and the Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire Department, helped with the incident.

According to the Lompoc Fire Department, the initial report said there was a possibility someone was trapped in the home. However, after crews searched the home, they determined no one was inside.

Firefighters knocked down the fire at approximately 9:13 p.m.