Teen arrested in deadly Lompoc stabbing

A 17-year-old Lompoc resident has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a deadly stabbing that has been under investigation since Sunday, July 18.

Lompoc police say officers responded to the 400 block of North I Street after receiving a report of a death investigation.

There, they found a man in his 50s with multiple stab wounds. Investigators later identified a related crime scene in the 400 block of North G Street.

Detectives, with assistance from patrol officers, identified the teen as a suspect.

After serving search warrants at the suspect's home, investigators say they recovered an extensive amount of evidence.

The teen was arrested on Thursday, July 23 and booked into Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall on a murder charge.

Police say the investigation remains active, and a motive has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau.

KSBY first reported this story on Sunday and our Community Reporter Arly Lara reported on the investigation here is her report: https://www.ksby.com/lompoc-valley/police-release-new-details-in-lompocs-first-homicide-of-the-year