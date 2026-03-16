Vandenberg Space Force Base "Mission Update" speaker series heads to Santa Barbara

Vandenberg Space Force Base is taking its "Mission Update" community speaker series on the road Tuesday, with a free public event in Santa Barbara focused on the base's operations and the impact of sonic booms on surrounding communities.

The free event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission Hearing Room at 105 E. Anapamu Street in Santa Barbara.

The event will feature Col. James T. Horne III, Commander of Space Launch Delta 30, who will provide insights into Vandenberg's operations and its role in national defense.

Also presenting will be Dr. Kent Gee of the Brigham Young University Physics Department, the lead researcher for the ECOBOOM study, who will share information about ongoing efforts to study sonic boom impacts in communities surrounding the base.

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Col. Horne said the series is designed to strengthen the relationship between the base and its neighbors.

"Vandenberg Space Force Base is proud to be a vital part of the Central Coast community," Horne said. "This speaker series is an opportunity to share updates on our mission, address community concerns, and strengthen the partnership we have with our neighbors. We look forward to an open and productive dialogue."

Tuesday's event is the second in a series of community engagements.

Future sessions are planned in cities across Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.