A proposed hotel and residential development in Vandenberg Village is moving forward after Santa Barbara County supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to advance the project, despite concerns from residents about increased traffic, environmental impacts and emergency evacuation routes.

The proposal includes two parcels on a 5.16-acre vacant property near the Vandenberg Village center along Constellation Road.

One parcel is planned for a three-story, 87-room hotel, while the second would include 60 residential units.

During Tuesday's meeting, residents raised concerns about how the development could affect traffic in the area, particularly during busy morning hours.

“It already is very busy in the morning. We have high school students, you know, traveling, and teachers and families dropping off kids at the end of Constellation,” said Becky Heath, Vandenberg Village resident.

Project planners said traffic studies and emergency access were considered as part of the review.

“The traffic studies that were conducted over the last couple of years have indicated that there is safe access to that primary access point, and then we had also a number of alternative routes,” said Lori Tamura, Urban Planning Concepts Principal Planner.

According to the project's planning analysis, the development is expected to generate 32.5 vehicle miles traveled (VMT) per resident. With proposed traffic mitigation measures, that figure is expected to decrease to 19.8 VMT per resident.

Mitigation measures include offering residents a 50% discount on transit passes, adding pedestrian connections to existing facilities, providing short- and long-term bicycle parking and implementing a transportation demand management plan.

While some residents said they would have preferred more retail stores and commercial opportunities, others believe the development could bring more visitors and support existing businesses.

“This project will guarantee visitors for existing businesses in the village area. Those staying in the public spaces will likely visit local grills, restaurants and lounges, and may even incentivize other businesses to come in,” said Daniel Huffy, Vandenberg Village resident.

Other residents disagreed, saying they do not believe the development will benefit the community.

“We've seen a lot of growth that's been positive for the community and has helped the members of the community, but this particular project is not going to be, we don't feel, beneficial for the village,” Heath said.

The county expects the development to generate additional transient occupancy tax revenue and increase property tax revenue.

As part of the approval, supervisors also approved environmental mitigation measures, including a tree replacement plan calling for 56 coast live oak trees in 36-inch boxes. A habitat protection plan will also require pre-construction wildlife surveys and measures to minimize impacts on local wildlife.

However, planning documents acknowledge that some of the vegetation and trees removed during construction will not be replaced.

Additionally, the project includes a $600,000 community benefit contribution to Cabrillo High School. The donation will be split equally, with $300,000 coming from the hotel development and another $300,000 from the residential portion.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Bob Nelson acknowledged that the project was not his first choice but said the county needs to prepare for anticipated growth at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

“That wasn't my first preference. I know that there is a need for more commercial activities, but we have been told on multiple occasions as a board that we need to do something in preparing for growth at Vandenberg Space Force Base,” Nelson said.

Tamura said the project could move into its next phase within the next year.