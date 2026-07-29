Veterans' organizations offer support after flag was stolen from Lompoc attorney's office

A week after Lompoc attorney Michael B. Clayton discovered his U.S. flag had been stolen and reached out to the community for help, local veterans organizations have united in support.

The incident happened around 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, but attorney Michael B. Clayton says he didn't realize the American flag outside his office was missing until the following day.

Surveillance video shows a woman walking up to the flagpole, lowering the flag and leaving with it.

Flag stolen from Michael B. Clayton's Lompoc office

For Clayton, the theft wasn't about the cost of replacing the flag.

"It's not so much about the expense, a $20 flag," Clayton said. "It's what the flag stands for and what the flag means. The office has a very soft spot for veterans. When somebody takes a flag down off the flagpole, it resonates with our office. The flag is not for just one person. The flag is for the community."

Clayton believes the theft carries a deeper meaning than simply taking a flag.

“You know, I looked at the video two or three times. It doesn’t look like she was cold and trying to put it around her to warm up, so that wasn’t it at all," he said. "I don’t know. She’s a troubled individual for sure, and she needs help and counseling for sure and maybe we can help her get that.”

After posting the surveillance video on Facebook, Clayton says the response from the Lompoc and Santa Maria communities was great.

“Had a lot more people call up saying we’d be glad to donate a flag," Clayton said. "What a great support we have for our veterans in this community and that we care very much for our country.”

One of the organizations that stepped up was the ECHO group Band of Brothers of Santa Maria, a non-profit dedicated to the veteran community.

"It kind of goes back to what would be in our national anthems... our flag still flies," said Steve Baird, Band of Brothers CEO. "That's what it's about... you can take as many flags as you want and guess what? We’ll multiply it. I’ll just put more backup."

Baird says the incident has brought several veterans organizations together to organize a ceremonial flag-raising and unite the community.

"I think it’s a perfect opportunity to come together," he said. "I mean, we have a lot of people trying to push division in our community, and that’s what I love about the Central Coast — it doesn’t matter, you know, we are all one here."

Details about the ceremony are expected to be announced soon.

